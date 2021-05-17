Dharmendra Shares Rare, Candid Picture With Sadhana, Opens Up About His 'regret' In Life

While Dharmendra has worked with a number of major personalities during the course of his career, his collaboration with actor Sadhana is among the memorable ones. Known for being active on social media, he has recently shared a candid click in his new Instagram post featuring Sadhana. Dharmendra also penned a few words of praise for the late actor and also expressed one particular regret of his in the caption. The post promptly received warm reactions from fans, who sent all kinds of compliments to both the actors in their comments.

Dharmendra expresses his regret involving Sadhana

Dharmendra is known to often share stills from his popular movies on social media, often revealing some of his memories from the films. However, in his recent post, he has shared a rare and candid picture with Sadhana where they both are seen enjoying a laugh in each other’s company. In the caption, Dharmendra called her “a fine artist and lively person”. He then expressed his regret of having worked in only one film with her during the course of his career.

His Instagram post took no time in receiving exciting reactions from his fans, who heaped praises on both the actors. They complimented on how well the two actors are looking alongside each other in the photo. Dharmendra and Sadhana had worked opposite each other in the 1970 film Ishq Par Zor Nahin. The film was directed by Ramesh Saigal and it had become one of the popular movies of that year. After a long career in acting, Sadhana had passed away back in 2015, which had prompted condolences and tributes by many personalities in the film industry.

Dharmendra has dozens of hit films under his belt such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Watan Ke Rakhwale and many others. He was last seen in the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series, which has starred him opposite his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The actor has received numerous felicitations during the course of his career, including multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards as well as Padma Bhushan, one of the most prestigious civilian awards in the country.

