Dharmendra Shares Fitness Mantra, Does Water Aerobics On International Yoga Day: Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently at his farmhouse in Lonavala amid the pandemic, has taken up water aerobics as his mantra to attain fitness. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, the actor took to Twitter and shared a video while performing water aerobics in his swimming pool and doing some light exercises along.

Dharmendra celebrates Yoga Day with water aerobics. Watch

The senior actor could be seen exercising as the title track of Satyam Shivam Sundaram played in the background. He was also seen telling the camera that the pressure of the water is good, as he continued his workout. While captioning the video, he wrote, “Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya (I feel energetic)...I have started my water aerobics in the evening too it is fun to do your aerobics against the current of water. Hope you will like it."

Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya....I have started my water aerobics in the evening too 🙏 it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water 🙏 Hope you will like it 👍 pic.twitter.com/zyLJULQc8O — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2021

Dharmendra who is often seen interacting with his fans in the comment section, also received love from fans after he replied to some of his frenzy fans who offered them, love. One of the users shared a picture of blackberries and offered it to the actor as a token of love. Dharmendra who was overwhelmed by the love of the fans wrote, “Kapil, thanks. Love you. Seeing these blackberries has left my mouth watery. I remember collecting them in my childhood and then sit under a tree to have them. God, always blesses Hard-working, good-hearted people. Keep it up.” Another user shared a picture of his three daughters while praising Dharmendra and wrote, "Swimming like a child." The legendary actor replied to the user and wrote, " Three sweet angels, love you my dolls."

Gurudev aapke liye pic.twitter.com/TlThHfC2lc — Kapil saini (@KapilRajju) June 21, 2021

Kapil, thanks. Love ❤️ you. Badi badi rass bhari jamoon dekh kar mohon mein paani aa gaya. Ladakpan mein chori chori Sarhand neher ke kinare khanein Jaya karte they..... God, always blesses 👋 a Hard working , good hearted person. nazar 🧿 na lage , Keep it up 👍 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2021

Teen pyaari 🥰🥰🥰 pariyan. Love ❤️ you my sweet dolls....Love you Mukal. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2021

Dharmendra had shared another video from his swimming pool earlier this month as well. He wrote alongside, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong."

IMAGE: AAPKADHARAM/Twitter

