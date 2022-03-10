Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring his old friend Tanuja. The Sholay actor is known as an avid social media user and for sharing anecdotes of old retro Bollywood alongside unheard stories of his career. His posts have also given a glimpse into his bond and friendship with several notable personalities of the Indian film industry.

Adding to the crowd's favourite gallery, the actor shared talked about his love and adoration for Tanuja and her mother and her sister. Check out the video and the fans' reaction here.

Dharmendra revisits golden days with Tanuja

Taking to his Instagram on March 10, the 86-year-old actor shared a video where he can be seen sitting with Haathi Mere Saathi actor Tanuja. The veteran actor said in the video, ''Tanu, humara kitna pyaar raha hai shuru see (Tanuja, we have shared a loving bond right from the start).'' He also addressed Tanuja's mother Shobhna Samarth as Grandmother and mentioned her sister Nutan in the video and said, ''Kuch log nazar laga dete hain (Some people envy our bond)''.

They both shared a laugh in the video as they talked about their friendship. The duo hit the screens together several times notably Izzat, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Do Chor and more. Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, ''An old loving family association 💕 with Shobhna ji , Nutan and Tanuja. we are regular visitors to each other home . A recent affectionate meeting with loving lively and chirpy Tanuja.''

Fans enjoyed the veteran actors' interaction as one fan wrote, ''Nazar naa lage aapko'' while another wrote, ''Both of you are so adorable''.

More on Dharmendra and Tanuja

Earlier, the veteran actor recounted an unheard anecdote from his younger days in Bollywood by sharing a monochrome picture of himself with Tanuja and filmmaker Dulal Guha. In the post, he revealed that the trio was planning to establish their own production house together and name it after their initials. However, the actor further wrote, ''So beautifully written name …… turnd out …..(DDT PRODUCTION) then suddenly we realised…(DDT IS SOMETHING TO KILL THE JERMS(sic) so we laughed and laughed and the idea of film production got shelved''.

