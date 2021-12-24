Dharmendra Shares Glimpse Of His Farmhouse; Interacts With Fans While He Sips Tea; WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra is often seen interacting with fans via social media, and recently took his followers on a tour of his Lonavala farmhouse. The Sholay star uploaded a video that panned at the luscious green gardens of his property and then turned to the actor, who addressed his fans with a cheerful "Hello friends". The actor then spoke about his recent travel diaries, noting that he was earlier shooting in Delhi post which he joined his son Sunny Deol in Himachal Pradesh.

With COVID cases increasing exponentially across the globe, Dharmendra further urged his fans to take care. He quipped that the virus is swarming around with different names, and tried to enunciate the name of the latest variant 'Omicron'. Dharmendra is all set to appear in the upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Dharmendra takes fans inside his magnificent Farmhouse

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, December 24, the actor uploaded the clip, which not only showcased the lush green nature surrounding his residence but also the luxe patio. "Hello friends, I've returned to my farmhouse after a long time. When I was shooting in Delhi, it was cold there. Then it was cold in Himachal too when I travelled with Sunny. Even it's cold here too...I'm sipping black tea.. he quipped in Hindi.

Continuing further, he said, "This coronavirus is still moving around with different names, the latest one being -omi something. Please take care. Whatever you consider me...Grandfather, uncle, please take care of yourself. Love you all. Please take care, bye." In the caption, he wrote, "With love to you all." Take a look.

More on Dharmendra's work front

The veteran will be seen in the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks the reunion of Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie that took about 50 days to complete is all set to hit the theatres in February 2023. Announcing the film's release date on Instagram, Alia wrote, ''Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February 2023!"

(Image: Instagram/ @aapkadharam)