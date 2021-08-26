Dharmendra Shares Old Photo From His 'pyaar Bhari Introduction' With Kamini Kaushal

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra Deol has been in the film industry for decades. The actor often treats his fans on social media with several black and white photos from his early days in the industry. He recently shared a photo from his first meeting with Kamini Kaushal for his first film Shaheed. He also called the meeting "An introduction full of love."

Dharmendra's first photo with Kamini Kaushal

The Sholay actor is an active social media user. The actor often shares throwback photos from his early film career. He recently shared a monochrome photo with veteran actor Kamini Kaushal. The actor mentioned how his first meet meeting with Kamini Kaushal was full of love ad wrote, "Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction….." (A photo from my first meeting with the female lead of my first film Shaheed, Kamini Kaushal. There is a smile on both of our faces. That meeting was full of love). Dharmendra enjoys a following of over 921 thousand on Instagram. The actor often interacts with his fans on social media. When a follower asked the actor who is there in the photo, the actor replied "itna mushkil swaal. (Such a difficult question) God bless you 👋."

The film Shaheed came out in 1948 and was the highest-grossing movie of the year. It starred Dilip Kumar and Kamini Kaushal in the lead roles. The film's plot revolved around India's freedom struggle.

Some more monochrome throwback snaps of Dharmendra

Earlier this month, Dharmendra Deol shared a black and white photo with the late actor Shyama from his early days in Bollywood. The actor was seen posing with Shyama while she sat on a scooter. In the caption, he also shared their film did not make it to the screens. He wrote, "In the very beginning of my film career .... A film with Shyama was started and shelved.....Friends, always thankful to you for your loving response." He also shared a photo with Jaya Bachchan

Dharmendra will soon star in the film Apne 2 alongside his sons and grandson. The actor also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in his pipeline. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

