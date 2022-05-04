Dharmendra Shares Throwback Video Of 'most Beautiful Memory' With Sharmila Tagore; Watch

Over the years, veteran actor Dharmendra has impressed the audience with his mettle in acting. It can be said sans any doubts that the actor still earns a lease free space in the hearts of his fans. The iconic actor is well known for his roles in films like Sholay, Apne, Dharam Veer and many more.

Dharmendra was reportedly admitted to the hospital a few days back owing to back pain issues which he developed while shooting for a film. Post, his recovery, the veteran actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a fond memory on his social media handle that made him 'feel better.'

Dharmendra shares a throwback video

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared a black and white video of his song Duniya Mein Aisa Kaha Sab Ka from the 1966 film Devar that featured him alongside iconic actor Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the clip, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, "Just to feel better, I started seeing the posts of my well-wishers and I found this most beautiful memory"

Here take a look at the post-

pic.twitter.com/8TZ7XcoDC6 Just to feel better, I started seeing the posts of my well wishers and i found this most beautiful memory 💝 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 4, 2022

Dharmendra discharged from hospital after being admitted for back pain

As per Republic Media Network's sources, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week. The 86-year-old actor experienced back pain due to overwork and exercising. The source said, "Since Dharam ji was shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and he was bit overworked and exercising made him little unwell. That’s why he went to Breach Candy hospital for a checkup and was admitted as well but not in ICU." However, he was discharged on Sunday, May 1. He also took to social media to share his experience on the same.

Here take a look at the video-

Hema Malini thanks well-wishers post-Dharmendra's discharge from the hospital

Taking to her Twitter, Hema Malini extended her gratitude to thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharmendra's health. She wrote, "I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health." She revealed the 86-year-old star is back home and wrote, "Yes, he was in the hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

Here take a look at her tweet-

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Image: Twitter@aapkadharam