Dharmendra gives fans a glimpse of vegetables growing in his house garden

The veteran Bollywood star took to his social media account and shared a glimpse of the vegetables that grow in his house garden. He seemed over the moon by the produce and also introduced his house help, who helped grow the vegetables. He thanked him and blessed him for his efforts in the video. The actor also mentioned that he gets very happy when the produce grows well. The actor captioned the video, "With love to you all 💝"

The actor is very active on Instagram and Twitter and often shared glimpses of his life with his fans and followers online. He recently revealed online that he had taken the booster dose for COVID, also known as the precaution dose. He shared a video of himself getting the shot, in what seems to be his farmhouse in Lonavala, Maharashtra. In the clip he uploaded on Instagram, he says, "booster le raha hoon, sabko lena chahiye". (I am taking the booster shot, everyone should take it.) He also said, "dard bhi nahi hua" (It did not even hurt). He also urged everyone watching his video to wear their masks and take all precautions necessary in the wake of the rising COVID and Omicron cases in the world. He also wrote in the caption, "Friends, humble request 🙏 please take the booster dose."

One of the actor's most famous films remains Sholay and he recently took to social media and shared a video of himself grinding flour on a cycle. He used the iconic 'chakki peesing' dialogue in his post and fans remained in awe of him. He penned down in the caption, "Cycling ,cycling, cycling and …..chakki peeecing …. and peecing …..and peecing ….Haha."

