Dharmendra Spends Endearing Moments With A Two-day-old Calf At His Farm

Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Thursday, took to his Instagram handle to share a video of a cow and a calf on his farm which is now deleted. He spent some endearing moments with the calf and also shared a few words and kisses. In the 54-second video, he showed a glimpse of his farm and even gave a sweet message about his calf and sent love to his fans.

In Dharmendra's video, he was seen wearing a traditional shawl over his clothes and a black fedora. He said in the background while showing the calf with the cow that the cow was the calf's grandmother. Dharmendra took the calf outside and patted her affectionately and asked "how are you?" while giving few kisses. While the calf was seen enjoying time with him, Dharmendra said he felt "so happy" with her. After that, he showed a glimpse of the farm and said that they were his family and he was enjoying time with them and ended by saying "take care, love you and goodbye". In the caption, he wrote in Hindi that said "I brought the grandmother of this 2-day old calf from Bheni Sahab. We are very happy with each other. Lucky to own them". Read comments from the now-deleted post:

Dharmendra spends time with the workers on his farm

A few weeks back Dharmendra tweeted a video from his farm in which he was seen having a good time with the farmers who were working and expressed his love for the people. He gave a message on equality as no one is higher or lower than the other human being. He was seen coordinating with farmers who were working on the machinery of a hand pump. He even gave a tousel on the head of one of his works and patted on his back while he was working. Dharmendra wrote a beautiful message on humanity in Hindi in the caption that said "While working on the farm, we are having fun like this. Be kind and show humanity. Get a lot of peace. No small, no big. This world is very beautiful. Will go guys. Lots of love to everyone."

Dharmendra's Instagram posts that prove his love for nature and animals

Dharmendra's love for nature is quite evident from his Instagram feed. He most often adds videos of birds, scenic beauty of his farm, domestic farm animals, and much more. Here are a few of his videos that featured his farm animals and birds including peahens, swans, buffaloes, and more, showing his love for nature.

Promo Image Source: Dharmendra's Instagram

