Dharmendra Tags Coronavirus As 'result Of Our Sins', Pleads For Unity In Video Message

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared a video on social media where he was heard speaking about the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared the video and wrote, ‘Lead life like an honest human being. God will bless you.” The actor sitting in an armchair can be heard saying, “Human beings are paying for their sins these days. This coronavirus is the result of our bad deeds. Had we loved humanity and cared for it, we wouldn’t have been in a situation like this. At least today, learn your lesson. Maintain unity. Love humanity and keep it alive.” Watch the video below:

READ: Jeetendra And Hema Malini’s Wedding Was Stopped By A ‘drunk’ Dharmendra

Dharmendra on Coronavirus pandemic

Concluding the video by joining both hands, he says, “I am saying this with a very heavy heart. Come together for the one above, for yourself, for your kids, for the world, for humanity.”. Daughter Esha Deol dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the video on Twitter. Grandson Karan Deol also wrote, “Love you bade papa,” along with heart emojis.

ऐक नेक इंसान होकर जिंदगी को जीयो,

मालिक अपनी हर नीमत से झोली भर देगा आपकी pic.twitter.com/sF33K2UHEp — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 11, 2020

READ: 'Pain On PM Modi's Face, His Determination For India Evident', Dharmendra Says In Video

ऐक नेक इंसान होकर जिंदगी को जीयो,

मालिक अपनी हर नीमत से झोली भर देगा आपकी pic.twitter.com/sF33K2UHEp — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 11, 2020

The veteran actor has shown his support to Narendra Modi’s 9 pm 9 minutes call by burning stick lamps along with few other people. The veteran actor’s message was on par with the object in his hand, and it is sure to inspire everyone in the battle against COVID-19. The Sholay star said that there was both pain and determination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face amid COVID-19, and it was important that everyone made a pledge to themselves to make India ‘beautiful’ again.

READ: '9 Minutes For India': EAM Jaishankar Lights Candles To Mark Fight Against COVID-19

“Friends, the country’s 130 crore Indians' pain can be seen on Modiji’s face and behind it, his determination to do something for the country can also be seen. Today a lamp has been lit. This is a pledge to ourselves that we can eradicate corona from the roots,” Dharmendra is heard stating in the video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.