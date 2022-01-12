Dharmendra Takes COVID Booster Dose, Posts Video Urging All To Get Vaccinated; Watch

COVID-19 continues to be a massive challenge for the governments and health workers as it has infected people and led to deaths for two years. After numerous steps like lockdowns worked partially, the authorities pinned their hopes on vaccination to complete eradicate the pandemic. The vaccination drive turned out to be a success, with cases going down as it spread far and wide, but the cases have been rising again in the wake of the Omicron variant of the disease.

As a result, governments across the world have initiated a drive for a booster dose. In India, it is being termed as a 'precaution dose' and being administered to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. As the drive kicked off earlier this week, actor Dharmendra took the vaccine and urged all to take it at the earliest.

Dharmendra takes a 'booster' dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, urges all to take it

Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a video of him being administered the vaccine. The video seemed to have been shot at the actor's farmhouse in Lonavala in Maharashtra.

In the video, the veteran says 'booster le raha hoon, sabko lena chahiye (I am taking the booster, everyone should take it) before the healthcare professional administered the dose to him. He quipped, 'dard bhi nahi hua (It did not even pain)' and urged all to then wear their masks. He blessed the healthcare professional and also thanked the doctor who had come for the vaccination.

The Sholay artist, who is currently working on the film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, made a 'humble request' to all to take the vaccine dose.

India starts COVID-19 booster dose for healthcare professionals, senior citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had announced on December 26 that India will kickstart the precaution dose for the healthcare professionals, senior citizens and frontline workers from January 10. At that time, vaccination was being opened for the 15-18 age group for the first time as well.

The registration for the precaution dose started on Friday. The appointment for the dose can be booked on the CoWIN platform, in consideration of the person's date of the second dose.

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam, Twitter/@aapkadharam