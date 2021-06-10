Dharmendra Takes Trip To The Hills To Visit His Farm & Cattle, Shares Video On Twitter

Actor Dharmendra has been sharing a series of videos from his farming trips to his hometown in Punjab. His recent post was from a drive uphill to visit his cattle, along with which, he thanked his fans for all the love on his posts. Scroll along and take a look at the video and what he has to say.

Dharmendra shares a video of him as he takes a trip to the hillside

In a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, June 10, 2021 morning, the actor shared a video as he drove up the hills. He said that he was visiting his cows and buffalos, who are grazing in the jungles. The video also included montages of his cattle and the green canopy of trees that he was surrounded by.

Friends, going to the green hillside to say “hello “to my cows and Baffelos. Thanks 🙏 for your loving response to my posts 💕love you. pic.twitter.com/92AfF3HkFJ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 10, 2021

He wrote in his tweet, “Friends, going to the green hillside to say “hello” to my cows and Baffelos. Thanks for your loving response to my posts… love you”. The post has received almost 2k likes since it was shared, and people a replying to it with a major love for the actor. Take a look at some of the responses to the tweet here.

You have made a paradise Sir 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 it’s a bliss😇 — Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) June 10, 2021

Namaskar ji 🙏 💐

Aapko aise dekhkar behad khushi milti hai

❤️ ❤️ Hamesha aise hi khush raho swasth raho दीर्घायु रहो 🙌..

God bless you 🙌🙌@aapkadharam 🙏 — Madhu Malik (@MadhuMalik21) June 10, 2021

Very nic sir🙏🙏take care...❤️❤️ — Simran Kaur (@SimranK26821156) June 10, 2021

Awesome paaji👍 — Dr SHAAZ 21@yahoo (@drshaaz21) June 10, 2021

A glimpse at Dharmendra’s Twitter

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

The 85-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on June 7, 2021, and shared a video of him doing water aerobics. He expressed in his tweet, that health is a great blessing and people should take utmost care of themselves to stay fit. He wrote, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong”.

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

In one of Dharmendra's Twitter post, he had asked fans to wish the best for veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wished for his speedy recovery. He shared a picture of him with Kumar and his wife Saira Banu and wrote, “Dosto, Dalip Sahab… ek nek rooh insaan... ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi… ji jaan se Shukriya aap sab ka”. Dilip Kumar was recently hospitalised at a Mumbai hospital after he faced some breathing issues and was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Image: Dharmendra Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.