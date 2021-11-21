Dharmendra Thanks 'darling Son' Sunny Deol As Duo Enjoy Scenic View In Himachal Pradesh

Actor Dharmendra recently embarked on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with his 'darling son', Sunny Deol and shared a glimpse from their adventures on his social media handle. The Sholay actor thanked his son for taking him on the trip in a video he posted on Twitter as he said, "Thank you, Sunny. A good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here". The actor has been posting several videos and pictures from the trip and letting fans and followers in on what he has been up to.

Dharmendra thanks Sunny Deol for taking him on a trip to Himachal Pradesh

The actor took to Twitter and wrote in the caption of his post, My darling son, took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday." In the video, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol could be seen enjoying the scenic view in Himachal Pradesh and also showed their fans the beautiful surrounding. Several fans headed to the comments section after the actor's post and seemed to be in awe of the location.

My darling son , took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀A lovely holiday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VsK7sKe3rz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 21, 2021

Dharmendra also shared a picture of the father-son duo on their trip. The two seemed to be having fun on their adventure and smiled from ear to ear for a picture. Ïn the caption of the post, Dharmendra mentioned that his son was opening up to him and being friendly with his 'old papa'. The caption read, "Friends, I am extremely happy 🤗 My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa."

Dharmendra had earlier posted a video of his visit to the Atal Tunnel, where he had done a shoot. He reminisced about the part and marvelled at the beauty of the location in a video he shared. In the short clip he also saluted those who helped construct the tunnel and gave the camera a thumbs up. He mentioned in the caption of the post that he was visiting Himachal Pradesh after 20 years as he penned down, "Friends, here we use to shoot on the snow peaks…. Now this 9 and half kilometres great 👍 ATAL TUNNEL is not less than any wonder 💭 . I Salute to everyone who participated in the construction of this wonderful tunnel 👍 A LOVELY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL HIMACHAL AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS. 🙏"

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam