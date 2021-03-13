Last Updated:

Dharmendra Tweets On 'simplicity' And 'heartbreak', Fans React

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to pen some lines on 'simplicity' and a few minutes later spoke about 'heartbreak' while replying to a fan.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to pen some lines on 'simplicity' and a few minutes later spoke about 'heartbreak' while replying to a fan. This eventually left netizens worried because it was only recently that Dharmendra confessed about feeling sad.

"I wasn't aware of my own simplicity all my life, I kept enduring," he wrote and shared an old black-and-white picture along with this. One person wrote, "Our own made us strangers, I received love from others." To this, Dharmendra replied, "Why does this happen, Sarabjeet... Along the journey, we embraced love... But they left us in pain."

Earlier this year, Dharmendra replied to a fan and wrote that he was 'sad'. He said, "I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I stay sad. 'In this age, my loves one hurt me by throwing me out of my land."

Netizens React

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Apne 2. The star-studded Apne 2 cast includes stars like Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol reprising their role in the sequel. To be seen together for the first time in reel life, Karan Deol is all set to work with his father, uncle, and grandfather in the much-awaited movie. The female leads for the movie have not been disclosed yet.

 

 

