Dharmendra Tweets On 'simplicity' And 'heartbreak', Fans React

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to pen some lines on 'simplicity' and a few minutes later spoke about 'heartbreak' while replying to a fan. This eventually left netizens worried because it was only recently that Dharmendra confessed about feeling sad.

"I wasn't aware of my own simplicity all my life, I kept enduring," he wrote and shared an old black-and-white picture along with this. One person wrote, "Our own made us strangers, I received love from others." To this, Dharmendra replied, "Why does this happen, Sarabjeet... Along the journey, we embraced love... But they left us in pain." READ | Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar; spot celebs in THIS star-studded rare pic

Earlier this year, Dharmendra replied to a fan and wrote that he was 'sad'. He said, "I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I stay sad. 'In this age, my loves one hurt me by throwing me out of my land."

Shaoor na aya saadgi ko meri ..... ummr bhar.....Main ..... sehta aya...... sehta hi aya..... ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/nbdFlFNwc9 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 12, 2021

Apno ne begana banaya; auro se maine pyaar paya ðŸ™ðŸ» — Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) March 13, 2021

Aisa kion hota hai Sarabjeet .... chalte chalte chaahat pali ....... de ke dard chalte bane ....... — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 13, 2021

Netizens React

This photo was the turning point of your life. It is because of this photo that Bollywood hot such a handsome personality and a very talented actor of all times and such wonderful person. Love you Dharam ji ðŸ™ðŸ™ — AJAI SINGH (@AJAISingh49) March 13, 2021

good morning Dharam Ji sir aap kese ho Sir Ji tuhanu milan nu bahut Dil karda and tuhadi vídeo and movie dekh ke khud nu bahut praud feel hunda take care Sir Ji love you for ever Dharam Ji — laddipawar (@laddipawar3) March 13, 2021

Paji ðŸ™ ap hm sab k liye inspiration ho apki baton se ham sab inspire hote hain ..apki sadgi apki khoobsurti hai..ðŸ˜handsome paji apke dildar nature se ap sab ke dil me base hoðŸ’–...We love u paji ðŸ’ž take care... ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/tGo8QXvbRz — Nazia hussain .... (@arzu868634951) March 13, 2021

What a great photo of you Dharam sir..the legend and the king of Bollywood was in making, Indian cinema was going to get it’s biggest superstar..you still have the same innocence and killer looks even now, the legendary Dharam sir..my favourite star ever!!!! — Faisal Asad Khan (@faisalasadk) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Apne 2. The star-studded Apne 2 cast includes stars like Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol reprising their role in the sequel. To be seen together for the first time in reel life, Karan Deol is all set to work with his father, uncle, and grandfather in the much-awaited movie. The female leads for the movie have not been disclosed yet.