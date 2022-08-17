Dharmendra Urges People To Be 'humble & Human'; Shares Son Bobby Deol's Insightful Video

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra often shares words of wisdom with fans via social media, and recently dropped a post urging people to be 'humble and peaceful'. The Sholay hitmaker shared a video of his son Bobby Deol, where the latter spoke about how Ego is the 'worst thing'. In the clip, Bobby recalled a piece of advice given by Dharmendra as he emphasised keeping one's ego in check. Dharmendra's post received immense love from fans as they hailed the star's down-to-earth nature.

Dharmendra urges people to be 'humble & human' in recent post

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 17, Dharmendra shared the video where Bobby can be heard saying, "Ego is the worst thing. Papa kehte the ki agar apki ego hai, it’s more contagious than a cold. Jaise zukham hota hai waise ego hai. Jaise saamne waale ko ego hai waise hi teri bhi ego jag jayegi. (sic)”

In the caption, the veteran mentioned, "Love you all, Be humble Be human. Let’s make our Loving world most Peaceful. (sic)"

Take a look:

Lauding his simplicity, a netizen wrote, "Good morning Dharmji, very true, Bobby's video, very nice video (sic)." Another mentioned, "So true Ego is evil, be humble spread love and respect to all stay grounded like Dharmaji and sons pure heart the He-man of Bollywood. (sic)"

Dharmendra is very active on Instagram and keeps treating fans with rare glimpses into his life. The actor, who's all set to appear in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, dropped a picture with his co-star Ranveer Singh and heaped praise on the 'young and energetic' celebrity. In the caption, he wrote, "Friends, Young Loving and Energetic Ranveer’s reflection changed me and my body language."

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit theatres on 10 February 2022. Dharmendra will also be seen in Apne 2 with his sons Bobby and Sunny Deol as well as grandson Karan Deol.

(Image: @iambobbydeol/Instagram)