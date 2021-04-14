Dharmendra Voices His Concerns About Rising Covid Cases In India; Shares Video From Farm

Veteran actor Dharmendra is often seen interacting with his fans and followers on various social media platforms. Recently the actor took to Instagram to raise concerns about the increasing cases of Covid-19 in India. The veteran actor who is currently residing in his farmhouse shared a video of himself playing with a calf. Take a look at the video here

Dharmendra raises concerns over increasing Coronavirus cases in India

The video starts off with a mother cow and its calf and then shifts to the actor playing with the calf. Dharmendra in his video could be heard saying that he felt happy whenever he was around these animals as they were like his family now. Through his caption, he said that he felt really sad after hearing about the rising cases of the novel Coronavirus in India. The country is currently facing the second wave of Covid-19. He further said that whenever he feels sad he comes to meet the animals to distract himself. He also urged his fans and followers to always wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Dharmendra wrote " Badte coronavirus ki news sun kar ...Mun udas ho jaata hai ....to yahaan chala aata hoon.... please take care Mask aur do ghaz ki doori".

Fans react to Dharmendra's recent post

The veteran actor took out some of his time to reply to his fans and followers One of the fans commented that they would pray for everyone affected by the Crononavirus and that the actor looked really cute in his poncho. Dharmendra replied to this comment and said thank you and gave the fan his blessing. Most of the fans left comments and asked the actor to take care of himself. One of the fans commented that it was nice to see the actor working with the animals who did not have a voice.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2020 romantic comedy movie Shimla Mirchi. The actor made a special appearance in the movie. The film also features his wife Hema Malini in the lead role alongside Rajkumar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Source: Dharmendra's Instagram

