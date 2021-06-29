Dharmendra's 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' Clocks 50 Years, Fans Say 'one Of The Best Films Ever'

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s 1971 film, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, clocked in 50 years of its release. The film was a huge success at that point in time and also gave the audience some of the most classic songs like Sona Lai Ja Re and Maar Diya Jaye Dil Chhod Diya Jaye. Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to commemorate 50 years of Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

50 years of Mera Gaon Mera Desh

The Sholay actor shared a monochrome sketch of a still from the film on his Twitter handle. In the picture, he can be seen holding a rifle and hiding among the bushes. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “50 saal 50 lamhe ban ke guzar gaye..... Thanks, love you my dear friends for reminding me the 50 years of my “Mera Gaon Mer Desh jeete raho.”

50 saal 50 lamhe ban ke guzar gaye..... Thanks, love you my dear friends for reminding me the 50 years of my “Mera Gaon Mer Desh 💝” jeete raho 👋 pic.twitter.com/KfiXwMSkGy — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 29, 2021

As soon as tweet was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower immense love on it. One of them wrote, “One Of my All time Favourite Movie ❤❤❤❤Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Iss flim ka Har ek Dialogue Bahut Powerful hai..AAPKA aur VINOD SIR ka performance lajawab tha”, while another went on to write, “My all time favourite movie. One of the best movies ever made”. Several others also congratulated him on this occasion and also showered praises on his other films as well. See their tweets and reactions below.

All time blockbuster मुझे बहुत गुस्सा आता है और बहुत दुख होता है की है सी मूवी है जिसकी जितनी तारीफ करुं उतना कम है ड्रामा से लेकर एक्शन एक्शन से लेकर संगीत हर मामले में ब्लॉकबस्टर है pic.twitter.com/HMh8399849 — Kapil saini (@KapilRajju) June 29, 2021

One Of my All time Favourite Movie ❤❤❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1970)

Iss flim ka Har ek Dialogue Bahut Powerful hai..AAPKA aur VINOD SIR ka performance lajawab tha ❤❤❤❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5D3q4e1VMu — Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) June 29, 2021

My all time favourite movie. One of the best movies ever made.👍🏼 — Uttam S. Chib (@us_chib) June 29, 2021

Congratulations on 50 yrs of mera goan mera desh... Sir.. 💑💑 pic.twitter.com/onFGqXG0qF — SINGER JAY KUMAR ( JK) (@JaykumarABEF) June 29, 2021

It's awesome movie.

Watched it many times.

Dharam ji & Vinod Khanna...both were amazing in Mera Gaon Mera Desh ❤️❤️ — ᴠɪᴋᴀꜱ | विकास (@iVikasTaya) June 29, 2021

More about Mera Gaon Mera Desh

This action-drama film was helmed by Raj Khosla. The film’s plot revolves around Ajit, played by Dharmendra, who is arrested by Havaldar Major Jaswant Singh for a petty crime. But Ajit is sentenced to six months in prison. After he is released, he is hired to help around his farm by Jaswant Singh. He sees Anju, played by Asha Parekh, and falls in love with her. Further, Ajit learns of a local goon called Jabbar Singh, played by Vinod Khanna, and decides to take him down.

Dharmendra's movies

The 85-year-old actor has starred in some of the greatest hit films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Patthar Aur Payal, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Jugnu and many others. He will next be seen in Apne 2 which the sequel of the 2008 film Apne. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol will star in the film.

