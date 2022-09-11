Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar finally revealed the name of his baby boy with Vinny Arora. The television stars, who welcomed their child last month, have named him Zayn, confirmed Dheeraj in his latest social media post as he gushed over the little one. Alongside the announcement, Dheeraj shared a picture of him holding Zayn in his arms and giving a peck on the baby's head.

As soon as he dropped the post, fans as well as TV celebrities like Hina Khan, Shraddha Arya, Ridhi Dogra and many more showered love on the family.

Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals name of his newborn son with Vinny Arora

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj shared a candid glimpse alongside Zayn, who could be seen dressed in a onesie with Mickey Mouse printed over it as he rested in his father's arms. In the caption, the actor wrote, "He’s got my dimples & all of my heart..Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Vinny Arora mentioned, "Have so much love for you boys my heart could explode. Btw, he’s got my nose." Others like Hina Khan, Rahul Sharma and many more dropped love-filled emoticons.

Dheeraj and Vinny welcomed their son last month on August 10 and shared the news with their fans via social media. “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022. Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj (sic)." Meanwhile, the post was captioned, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar (sic).”

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and instantly fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for seven years.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHEERAJDHOOPAR/ @VINNYARORADHOOPAR)