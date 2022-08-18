'Dhokha Round D Corner' Teaser Out; Watch R Madhavan Battle 'truth & Lies' In New Thriller

R. Madhavan is all set to treat fans with his upcoming thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner. While the film is nearly a month away from its release, its makers are piquing fans' curiosity by providing regular updates. T-Series on Wednesday dropped the official teaser of R. Madhavan’s upcoming thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner. Apart from Madhavan, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and debutant Khushali Kumar in prominent roles.

Dhokha Round D Corner teaser out

The makers of Dhokha: Round D Corner recently dropped its most anticipated teaser featuring R. Madhavan as a husband. The teaser gives a look at the main characters as it follows a couple’s (played by Madhavan and Kaushali) rough journey when the woman is held hostage by a terrorist. Aparshakti Khurana plays the role of the terrorist.

The story in the film revolves around ‘truth’ and ‘lies’, and the way lies are sometimes believed to be true. “The whole world thinks my husband is telling the reality, however, I’m telling the reality, and no one is paying attention,” Khushalii (the wife) says in Hindi. The upcoming film is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.

The much-awaited film with a powerhouse star cast of R.Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar is slated to hit theatres on September 23. The film has piqued our interests from day one and marks Khushalii Kumar’s debut in Bollywood.

(Image: @khushalikumar/Instagram)