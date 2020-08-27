'It Seems Like Yesterday,' Says Vijay Krishna Acharya As 'Dhoom' Completes 16 Years

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi's blockbuster film Dhoom, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, completed 16 successful years from its release at the silver screens. The action-thriller, which starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen, premiered on the big screens on August 27, 2004. Thus, on the special occasion of the film's 16th anniversary, writer Vijay Krishna Acharya spoke about his profound journey with the blockbuster Dhoom film series.

Vijay and Aditya Chopra were 'surprised' by audience's reaction to Dhoom

Vijay Krishna Acharya, also fondly known as Victor, has written the first two instalments of Dhoom while he donned the director's hat for the third Instalment of the action thriller, Dhoom 3. As the film completes 16 successful years from its release today, a YRF spokesperson quoted the writer-director and revealed that he and producer Aditya Chopra were 'pleasantly surprised' by the astounding response received by the masses to the first instalment of the film that spawned the generation-defining franchise.

Victor, who wrote Dhoom and Dhoom 2 reminisced the good old days and expressed saying, "Honestly, as a writer, one always looks for appreciation, and I’m often unaware of the commercial aspect of things. I think all films are creative enterprises first and commerce is a by-product of that. But I think we were all pleasantly surprised by the response to the film (2004's Dhoom)".

The Dhoom 3 director revealed that since the script stage, they were confident that Dhoom was an entertainer. He said, "We were confident at the script stage that the film was an entertainer, a film which was not taking itself too seriously and perhaps that is what struck a chord with the young in the audience along with the energy of the action and of course Dhoom Macha Le by Pritam. The only person who kind of foresaw the possibility of a sequel was Adi and he wrote me a mail before the release and said, do think about a sequel".

With Dhoom's 16th anniversary, Vijay too completes 16 years of association with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. Spilling the beans on his creative collaboration with Chopra and the production house, the filmmaker said, "To me, it seems like yesterday honestly. For me, it has always been about the people that I met and the relationships we forged. From the time of writing the first Dhoom, I have found in Adi a great generator and bouncing board for ideas. He is genuinely a creative producer and since he’s a writer and a director himself he understands the struggle of the creative process and the support that a director needs to bring that imagination to life. In a world which is seen as cut-throat and competitive, he has managed to create an oasis of calm".

Talking about whether directing a Dhoom franchise film will be a pleasure or pressure now, the 52-year-old said, "It will always be a pleasure but I’m also aware that it will get tougher with each film to reinvent or rediscover the genre. Having said that, I remember what Adi said once while we were scripting Dhoom 2 that we should never make a Dhoom only to satisfy the franchise. One should make it only if we would have made that film in any event, whether or not it was called Dhoom. So far, I think, we have managed to stick to that principle".

