'Dhoom' Shooting Locations Include Exotic Spots Situated In Mumbai And Goa; Know Details

Released in 2004, Dhoom movie is an action and thriller film franchise penned by Vijay Krishna Acharya and directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. Based on a story by Aditya Chopra, the first franchise stars Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles. The film was shot in several exotic and eye-catchy locations that often make fans wonder where was Dhoom filmed. If you are one of those fans, we have got you covered. Here are the Dhoom shooting locations revealed below.

Dhoom filming locations

Goa

Dhoom was primarily shot in two different states, Goa and Mumbai. The hotel scene in the film was shot in the Taj Exotica Hotel, located in Benaulim, Goa. Another exotic location of Dhoom, situated in Goa is the famous Fort Aguada. The Fort Aguada in North Goa seems to have found a special place in Bollywood. Apart from Dhoom, films like Rangeela, Dil Chahta Hai, Golmaal and Honeymoon Travels were also filmed here.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, Dhoom has been shot in several locations, including the Film City, Goregaon and Filmistan studios. Some shots of the action thriller were also filmed in the Navi Mumbai part of the city. The scene where police chase John Abraham was filmed in Navi Mumbai. The mall scene in Dhoom was shot at Crossroads Shopping Mall, located in Tardeo. Several parts of the film were also filmed at the Bandra lake in Bandra. Another famous Dhoom shooting locations include Mumbai's popular Marine Drive.

Dhoom movie trailer

Apart from the leads, Dhoom also stars Manoj Joshi, Aarav Chowdhary, Ayesha Raza and many others. The film's soundtrack was composed by Pritam and Salim-Sulaiman provided the background score for the film. This film follows the story of motorbike robbers and their chase by Mumbai police. While Abhishek Bachchan plays the police officer, John Abraham plays the motorbike team's leader.

Dhoom earned over â‚¹290 million's net gross in India. It went on to become one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2004. Later in 2006 and 2013, Dhoom's sequel, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 were released, respectively. While all three films star Abhishek Bachchan, Dhoom 2 features Hrithik and Aishwarya & Dhoom 3 has Aamir Khan and Katrina.

Source of information: IMDb