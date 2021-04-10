Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar To Enthrall Fans With Impromptu Performance On 'Dilbar'

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali who is basking in the success of her recent single Radha is set to enthrall her fans with her performance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The singer who made her debut in singing with the song Dilbar with Neha Kakkar will perform the chartbuster with her on the show once again. The song when released had left the hearts of all fluttered after it had crossed the one billion viewership mark on YouTube.

Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar to perform together

The two are set to set the stage on fire with their performance on the popular hit song for the first time live. The song was presented by T-Series. The other two judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani along the audience were completely surprised with an unexpected live session.

Meanwhile, Dhvani had released her hit track Radha on her birthday on March 22. The soulful track with a modern vibe is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Abhijit Vaghani. The song that comprises interesting lyrics, soothing melody, and easy listening-house music undertones is sure to impress fans. Within 24 hours of its release, the track had opped the chart by becoming the most viewed video. The song which was directed by Karan Kapadia, with cinematography by the award-winning Ravi Varman, was shot in Alibaug while showcasing the pure elements of nature. Talking about the song, Dhvani confessed that the song Radha is completely different from other tracks that she has crooned in the past.

"Radha is very different from the kind of songs I've done before. It depicts the innocence of falling in love and being happy at the moment. I had a blast shooting for the music video with Karan. He and Ravi Sir have taken the song so higher with their concept and look how beautiful each frame looks. Also, Rajit has choreographed some cool steps to dance to. Bhushan Sir always has been very supportive and he has loved the song that we have created. I can't wait for everyone to watch this one," she opined in a statement.

(Image credit: PR Handout)