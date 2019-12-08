The Debate
Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Madhu And Samantha Akkineni On Hyderabad Encounter

Bollywood News

Bollywood actors like Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, etc on Saturday objected to the Hyderabad encounter and demanded the government to make strict laws

Actors from Bollywood and the South film industry like Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Madhu, and Samantha Akkineni on Saturday stated that they are not in favour of encounters and demanded capital punishment for the rapists and strong laws against crimes like rape and murder. 

 

 

