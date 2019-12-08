Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Madhu And Samantha Akkineni On Hyderabad Encounter

Actors from Bollywood and the South film industry like Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Madhu, and Samantha Akkineni on Saturday stated that they are not in favour of encounters and demanded capital punishment for the rapists and strong laws against crimes like rape and murder.

