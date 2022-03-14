Dia Mirza And Baby Avyaan Azaad Look Jolly As They Spend Weekend In Nature's Lap; See

It was in April last year when actor Dia Mirza gave premature birth to her baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Her pregnancy journey was a tough one as the apple of her eyes was kept in the ICU for the first few months before he was discharged from the hospital. It wasn't until recently that the Sanju star began posting photos and videos of her son online. Going by the same, on Sunday, March 13, Dia Mirza took to social media to share the exploits of her baby boy amidst mother nature as they spent the weekend on a jolly note.

'Sundays are best spent with nature'

In the photo shared by Dia, she can be seen lifting a jolly Avyaan as the camera captures them together in a happy photo. As the mother-son duo spent some quality time amid nature, the beauty of her latest photo was accentuated with green lush trees and bright sunlight. Take a look at it below:

Just a day after, on Monday morning, Dia shared a series of photos from her recent visit to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. She wrote, "Sundays are best spent with nature" while revealing that her family enjoyed a soothing boat ride session on the weekend together. Check out the photos below:

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s marriage was an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai attended by only close friends and family. Ever since then, the lovebird’s social media profile is filled with mushy posts for each other. In addition to this, Dia continues to share her motherhood journey online with her followers.

Just after welcoming Avyaan Azaad inside her home, Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note that read, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.202. Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little ones.”

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial