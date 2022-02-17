Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi Are All Smiles As They End Their Coorg Vacation; See Pic

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are giving major couple goals in the latest glimpses from their Coorg vacation. Dia and her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently clocked their first wedding anniversary at the beautiful location, with the actor sharing pictures of the sunrise, greenery, coffee plantations, wildlife and more.

After having a gala time on their getaway, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor treated fans with another gorgeous picture alongside Rekhi, bidding adieu to Coorg. The couple could be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop, with Dia's arms around Vaibhav. For the uninitated, Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot last year on February 15 and welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May 2021.

Dia Mirza share pictures from Coorg vacation with Vaibhav Rekhi

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, February 17, Dia dropped a picture with Rekhi, as they posed amid the mountains. While Dia looked gorgeous in a black t-shirt and a pair of jeans, Vaibhav opted for a grey t-shirt and icy blue denims. She captioned the picture as," Until we meet again Coorg” with a heart-eye emoticon. Take a look.

Dia also shared a beautiful monochrome selfie, with her tresses flowing with the wind. She captioned it as "fly". An avid nature lover, Dia was also seen relishing her time amid nature as she shared a cute video of a bunch of monkeys climbing from branch to branch. "Aweee helllo" she wrote alongside the clip.

Dia Mirza marks first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Dia shared a glimpse of her intimate wedding ceremony to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav. The video saw Dia and Vaibhav happy as ever and teasing each other during their nuptials, with their family members relishing the festivities. In the caption, she mentioned "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered," and further wishing her hubby, wrote," Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL)