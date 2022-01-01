Dia Mirza Avers 'followed All COVD-19 Protocols' To Celebrate New Year; See Pics

Celebrities bid adieu to 2021 and welcomed 2022 with happy faces with New Year wishes pouring in from various members of the film fraternity. Amongst them was Dia Mirza who shared an adorable picture with her family and penned a heartfelt note with it. The actor was over the moon of late as 2021 was full of surprises for her.

Dia Mirza shares an adorable picture with family

On Saturday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly." The actor further added that she followed COVD-19 protocols, stating, "We followed all COVID protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes." In the picture, the Mirza family could be seen all smiles, hence twinning in white.

The actor recently shared a bunch of pictures adoring nature. She posted a video on her Instagram handle to mark the New Year and wrote, "Happy New Year. Here’s to a year of love, kindness, purpose and good health 🙌🏼 May we work collectively to restore the health of our planet and reduce inequalities for all people. #2022NewYear #ForPeopleForPlanet #NatureLover #GenerationRestoration #BirdsOfInstagram".

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor had earlier treated her fans with a 2021 recap video that marked all the precious moments of her life. She posted a video, captioning, "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother." Thanking the motherhood, she wrote, "It was a year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day." The video features glimpses from her wedding ceremonies, motherhood and some of the projects.

Dia Mirza on work front

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in a social drama Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia Mirza is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed. Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is also bankrolling the movie.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial