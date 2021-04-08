Dia Mirza Celebrates Stepdaughter Samaira's 12th Birthday With Husband & His Ex-wife

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently got back from their exotic vacation to the Maldives. After returning from their vacation, the newlywed couple celebrated his daughter Samaira’s birthday. Actor Dia Mirza, her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and the entire family was present at the birthday celebrations. Vaibhav's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi who was also present there shared a video from her daughter Samaira’s birthday celebrations. Here is a look at the video shared by Vaibhav's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza celebrates the birthday of stepdaughter Samaira

In the video, Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife are seen wishing their daughter Samaira on her 12th birthday. Dia Mirza is not seen in the video as she was the person behind the camera. Vaibhav and his ex-wife Sunaina are seen singing their daughter Samaira birthday song as she cuts the cake and blows the candles. Vaibhav Rekhi adorably gave his daughter a peck on the cheeks as Sunaina hugged her daughter and wished her on her 12th birthday.

Towards the end of the video, Sunaina hugged her and said “No boyfriends for you!” as everyone laughed. Sunaina Rekhi shared the video on her official Instagram handle and tagged daughter Samaira, Anuradha Medhora, Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza. She captioned the video by simply writing “Family â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸” As she shared the video on her Instagram, Dia Mirza also dropped in a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Here is a look at the video shared by Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza's wedding and pregnancy announcement

Dia Mirza's wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi took place in Mumbai on February 15. Dia Mirza's husband Vibhav Rekhi is a businessman by profession. Their wedding made headlines for several unconventional ceremonies like abandoning the patriarchal norm, the couple chose to get their marriage solemnized by a woman priest. Dia Mirza seems to share a beautiful bond with her stepdaughter Samaira which was visible in their recent Maldives vacation pictures too. The actor is currently expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia Mirza's pregnancy was announced in an Instagram post by the actor recently. She shared a picture with her baby bump and revealed the news to her fans in the caption. Here is a look at Dia Mirza’s Instagram.

Image Credits: Dia Mirza Instagram