Dia Mirza Cherishes Quality Time With Son Avyaan Amid Nature; Says 'this Is Everything'

Dia Mirza often shares glimpses of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi via social media, and the mother-son duo's lovely pictures together always send netizens gushing. Dia recently shared pictures alongside the little one as they went out for a stroll amid nature, quipping how these moments mean 'everything' to her. The actor could be seen all smiles as she holds Avyaan in a baby carrier while showing the little one nature's bounty in the garden.

Dia Mirza spends quality time with son Avyaan Azaad amid nature

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Dia shared a trail of pictures of the duo as they venture out to witness the greenery, with the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor clad in a beautiful printed maxi dress and the little one looking adorable in a romper. While relishing the weekend, Dia wrote," Just. Nothing. Else. This is everything." Take a look.

Just days before, Dia gave fans a sneak peek into Avyaan's uncontrollable excitement as he responded to 'the rhythm of nature'. She shared a video where the little one can be seen standing on the balcony while clapping and reacting to the sweet cooing of the pigeons and other birds. While captioning the video, the actor wrote, “Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!"

Giving another visual treat into Avyaan's life, Dia earlier shared a video in which he could be seen playing with the soft toys. The video sees the little munchkin lying on a mat as he plays with the star, cloud, and moon-shaped toys. "Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket. We love this play gym by @shumeetoys! It’s made with sustainable natural materials and is child safe and safe for the Earth. Avyaan loves the handmade crocheted stars, moons, and sun made with natural fibres and colours (sic)," she then wrote.

On the work front, the actor will star alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Bheed. Billed as a social drama, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL