Dia Mirza Clarifies, 'We Didn’t Marry Because We Were Having Baby Together'; Read Details

"We didn’t marry because we were having a baby together" — Dia Mirza replied to a user who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement. Dia who tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February announced her pregnancy a few days back.

“That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?” the user wrote.

Graciously responding to the user, Dia wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical." READ | Priyanka Chopra thanks Dia Mirza for supporting 'Unfinished'; latter says 'What a joy'

Dia further added, "Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair."

Mirza recently returned from the Maldives, where she was holidaying with Rekhi and Samaira, his daughter from the first wife. The actor was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They had gotten married in 2014, but parted aways in 2019 after five years of marriage.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with her baby bump. "Blessed to be. One with Mother Earth. One with the life force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the actor wrote.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.