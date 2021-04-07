Dia Mirza Clicked By Paparazzi For First Time After Announcing Pregnancy; Netizens React

Basking in marital bliss after making it official with Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza shared that there was double joy for them, as they were also expecting their first child. The mother-to-be stepped out for the first time after making the announcement in Mumbai recently. The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi and seemed to be in a pleasant state of mind.

Dia Mirza snapped after announcing pregnancy

Dia recently stepped out for a visit to her doctor in Mumbai. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil star was dressed in loose-fitting casual pants and a white top that gave a glimpse of her baby bump.

Though she did not pull down her mask too, her gesture of posing for the cameras and waving at them, left netizens impressed. They showered love on her and posted heart emojis and more.

Dia Mirza had announced last week that she was expecting her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi, posting a heartwarming photo, where she was seen cradling her baby bump. The actor had then stated that she was ‘blessed’ to be 'one with Mother Earth', and one with life force and to cradle the ‘purest of all dreams’ in her womb. She used terms like ‘stories’. ‘Lullabies’ ‘Songs’ and ‘new saplings’ to signify the 'blossoming of hope.'

She had also clarified that they had not got married because they were expecting the baby. Dia stated that they were waiting for the right time to make the announcement and that they discovered about expecting the baby while they were finalising the wedding arrangements.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in Mumbai on February 15. Their recent vacation with the latter's daughter Samara to Maldives also had made headlines.

