Dia Mirza Dances Her Heart Out To Film Gehraiyaan's 'Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi'; Watch

Dia Mirza flaunted her dancing skills as the actor danced to Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Gehraiyaan's title track 'Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi .'

Dia Mirza

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial, Twitter/@taran_adarsh


Dia Mirza has been very active on social media and the actor continues to keep treating her fans with some of her stunning pictures. The Hum Tum Aur Ghost actor is multi-skilled, from proving herself in pageants to showing her brilliant acting skills in films, Dia has aced it all. Recently in her new video, Dia is seen flaunting her dancing skills. Taking to her Instagram handle, the former beauty queen posted a video of herself dancing her heart out to Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan's latest track Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi and fans can't get enough of it.

Dia Mirza's latest post dancing to Gehraiyaan's 'Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi'

In the video, Dia is seen dancing her heart out on a beach. She donned a black crop top along with yellow-white Dhoti-style pants. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor completed her overall look with a braided hairstyle, and looked absolutely graceful in the video. Sharing the video, the former beauty queen captioned it as "Ufffff this song @shakunbatra  @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @dhairyakarwa @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @oaffmusic @savera.music #Gehraiyaan."

Take a look at the video here-

About the song Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi from Gehraiyaan

The Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan's title song 'Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhihas ravishing lyrics with vocals by Lothika Jha. The song's sweet-tempered lyrics were penned down by Lothika Jha and Kabir Kathpalia. 

About the film Gehraiyaan

The Shakun Batra directorial venture will star Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Deepika Padukone as well as Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film was earlier slated to be released on January 25 but is postponed for a release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Gehraiyaan centres around modern relationships that include adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path.

Dia Mirza on the work front

On the work front, she will next be seen in Bheed, a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, who, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is bankrolling the movie. 

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial, Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Tags: Dia Mirza, Gehraiyaan, Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi
