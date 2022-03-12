Bollywood actor Dia Mirza might be absent from the big screens but she enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The former beauty queen never fails to give fans a sneak-peek into her life by sharing some sharing endearing moments with her son Avyaan Azaad. From Avyaan's birth to his fun moments, the actor's Instagram has all of it. Dia is on cloud nine embracing her motherhood journey.

Recently, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor took to her Instagram and treated fans with an adorable picture of her son Avyaan. But what caught netizens' attention was a lot of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Kareena Kapoor and many others reacted to the post.

Dia Mirza drops an adorable pic of son Avyaan

On Saturday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of his son. In the photo, the little munchkin was seen sitting on a couch, donned in a white coloured dress.Avyaan adorably posed for the picture as Dia captured the cute moment. Sharing the post, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actor captioned it as "A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always 🐯🧿 Thank you for being ours 😍🌏Photo by Me Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. The priceless moment was not only appreciated by the fans but was also lauded by many of Dia's industry colleagues. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emoticons. Neha Dhupia too reacted to the post and wrote, "Oh my good ness", Neelam Kothari Soni wrote "How adorable 🥰 ❤️" Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the post.

Here take a look at their reactions-

Earlier Dia Mirza shared some pictures that had glimpses of the Hum Tum Aur Ghost actor spending some quality time with her son.

Dia Mirza and Avyaan Azaad Rekhi spending some quality time

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old actor shared a picture of her basking in the sunset glow as her son Avyaan cuddles in her arms. In the picture, the actor wore her hair down and sported a simple striped shirt. She posted the picture with the caption, ''Imagine 🌏❤️@vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane''.

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial