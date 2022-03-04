Dia Mirza Drops New Sunset Pic With Son Avyaan Rekhi Cuddling In Her Arms; See Here

Actor Dia Mirza took to her social media to share an endearing moment captured with her son Avyaan Rekhi. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor is known for being vocal about her mission to conserve and spread awareness on the environment and wildlife reservations. Her efforts are often commended by the fans as she shares snippets of her work towards the cause on Instagram.

Joining her in the mission is her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi who was born in May last year. The actor got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. Take a look at her recent post where the duo is basking in the wonder of mother nature together.

Dia Mirza and Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in new post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old actor shared a picture of her basking in the sunset glow as her son Avyaan cuddles in her arms. In the picture, the actor wore her hair down and sported a simple striped shirt. She posted the picture with the caption, ''Imagine 🌏❤️@vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane''.

Fans were completely enchanted by Mirza's new post with her son as they dropped many heart emojis in the comment section. Moreover, celebrities also appeared in awe as Karishma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji while Bipasha Basu commented, ''Shona baby ❤️🤗 MIshti ma''. More actors like Lara Dutta, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha and more sent love to the mother-son duo.

More on Dia Mirza

Although the actor has remained away from the big screen for quite a while now, she has been winning over the hearts of people through her active contributions to environmental preservation. Recently, she celebrated World Wild Life day by writing, ''All life on Earth is connected. When we protect #WildLife and #Biodiversity we are protecting a delicate balance that is essential for our survival and health 🌏🌳🐯 This photo essay is from my time in the wild over the years.''

The actor is also enjoying her time experiencing motherhood as earlier, she opened up on the topic by writing, ''Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me 💚 Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time I first discovered I was pregnant, to every single moment since… nature's force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways.'' Read the entire post here.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial