Dia Mirza and her step-daughter Samaira had become Internet sensations with their dance videos recently. Not just dance, the latter also seems to have other talents as well.

The teenager recently displayed her skills in playing the keyboard and singing. She displayed it with the help of a Taylor Swift song. Dia was too overwhelmed by her talent and gave her fans a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Dia Mirza calls her step-daughter Samaira 'Swiftie for life'

Dia took to her Instagram stories to post a video from Samaira's musical session. She could be heard singing Taylor Swift's song Champagne Problems and playing the music of the track on the keyboard.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star addressed Samaira as her 'baby girl' and called her 'Swiftie for life' as she crooned the Grammy winner's track. She also tagged her husband Vaibhav Rekhi to share her excitement over their daughter's talent.

Earlier this month, Dia and Samaira had danced together to a remix version of Akon's Belly Dancer. The duo was all smiles as they twinned in matching nightsuits on their balcony.

Previously, they had similarly danced on the song Iko Iko with Dia calling Samira her 'bestie.''

The former regularly posts pictures and videos with the youngster and her husband too could be seen in some of the moments.

Dia enjoys motherhood with birth of son

Dia seems to be enjoying motherhood, as she also shares moments of her son Avyaan. While she has refrained from showing his face to the world online, she gives numerous glimpses of the little one, be it his hands or his pictures taken from back view.

Last month, she had shared a photo of him and called him a 'little mowgli' when he completed four months.

"May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad 🌏 The circle of life is complete with you around," she had written to him.

On the professional front, Dia last starred in the film Wild Dog, a Telugu film opposite Nagarjuna. She had an appearance in the web series Call My Agent: Bollywood as well.