Dia Mirza Feels Helpless & Frightened Over The Gangrape And Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor

The shocking murder and gangrape of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has united the country in grief, anger and frustration. Even Bollywood stars vented out their thoughts on the horrific case. Some of the celebrities like Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher have not minced any words in demanding that the accused be punished with death penalty. Dia Mirza too is of the same opinion. Reacting to the case, the actor stated that she feels helpless and scared at the same time when she hears a news like this.

Dia said, "My reaction to such an incident is only that I feel helpless. I am scared and heartbroken. I only hope the system brings justice to the victim's family as soon as possible."

Hyderabad gangrape & murder case fast-tracked, Mahbubnagar Court chosen

Not the only one

Before Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor had called for capital punishment for the accused. The former had written on Twitter in a message in Hindi, “The rapists should be shot upright by hanging upside down at the intersection. Respected @AmitShah As Home Minister, you have taken very bold decisions. Rapists should be sentenced to death immediately !! Just pass such a law." The latter had tweeted, “I support Capital punishment for rapists! This has to stop!”

Hyderabad horror: Rajkummar Rao 'devastated', demands death penalty for the accused

The victim, who has been named ‘Disha’ was abducted, gangraped and then burnt. The charred remains of the woman, who worked as an assistant veterinary at a state-run hospital, was found at a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. Four accused have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody. The accused are Mohammed Areef (26), and Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (all 20).

Notice to Centre on plea against revelation of Hyderabad rape victim's identity by media

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

Wrestler Khali demands maximum punishment for gangrape & murder of Hyderabad doctor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.