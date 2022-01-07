Dia Mirza Gives Glimpse Into Son Avyaan's 'playtime' With Mommy; Take A Look

Actor Dia Mirza has been over the moon lately as 2021 was full of surprises for her. Dia welcomed her first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year and recently the Sanju actor has shared a picture of her baby on social media with a beautiful caption.

Dia Mirza shares an adorable clip of her baby

Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In the video, Avyaan can be seen taking the toy from his mother's hand and then looking at her from underneath the toy. Dia captioned the clip as, "Peek-a-boo Playtime with @shumeetoys." Mirza welcomed her first child in May and shared the good news on Instagram. She wrote, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

Dia further stated, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

Actor bids adieu to 2021 with family

Dia Mirza is very close to her family and often spends time with them. Recently, Dia bid adieu to 2021 and welcomed 2022 by sharing an adorable picture with her family. She captioned, "This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly. We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes."

Dia Mirza on work front

On the work front, she will be next seen in Bheed, a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed. Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is bankrolling the movie.

Image: Inatagram/@diamirzaofficial