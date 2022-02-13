Actor Dia Mirza is very active on her social media. She often shares different types of posts starting from her son's pictures to photos of nature. The former beauty queen never shies away from expressing her love for nature. She is at the forefront when it comes to championing environmental reforms and multiple support initiatives.

Recently, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor took to her Instagram and treated fans with glimpses from her vacation diaries in Coorg. She is an avid nature lover and her Instagram posts are the proof.

Dia Mirza gives a sneak peek into her vacations in Coorg

On Sunday, actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures that had glimpses of sunrise,plants and many more. The first picture that Dia shared perfectly captured the sunrise and the scenic beauty of the mountains. Sharing the picture Dia wrote "The best Sunday Sunrise". Here take a look-

The next picture featured some plants that were aesthetically captured. In one of the pictures, a honey bee was seen sitting on a red coloured flower. Sharing the photo Dia captioned it as "I see You (heart-eyed emoticon) ". Take a look at the pictures-

In one of the pictures, the Hum Tum Aur Ghost actor also shared a quote of Terry Tempest Williams that read, “Once upon a time there was simple understanding that to sing at dawn and to sing at dusk was to heal the world through joy. The birds still remember what we have forgotten ..that the word is meant to be celebrated “Here take a look-

Whereas, the other pictures featured Lotus and some Butterflies. Here take a look-

For the unversed, Dia is the United Nations' Goodwill Ambassador for India and is actively involved in environmental reform projects. Earlier the model turned actor had shared her thoughts on wildlife conservation.

Dia Mirza shares her thoughts on Wildlife conservation

A few days back, Dia Mirza shared a series of pictures and videos in her latest post that had glimpses of several animals. The picture featured animals like tigers, owls, monkeys, bears, birds, reptiles and many more. Sharing the picture the former beauty queen captioned the post as “If we kill off the wild, then we are killing a part of our souls.-Jane Goodall #WednesdayWisdom from my hero @janegoodallinst.Photo of me by @vivek4wild Photos of wildlife by me #GenerationRestoration #IAmNature #GlobalGoals #SDGs #BornWild." Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@diamirzaofficial