Last Updated:

Dia Mirza Lives It Up With Husband Vaibhav And His Daughter Samaira In 'absolute Paradise'

Dia Mirza lived it up with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira in 'absolute paradise', as they enjoyed a fun-filled getaway.

Written By
Joel Kurian
instagram/@diamirzaofficial

Dia Mirza seems to be enjoying marital bliss after tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi  last month. This was evident In the manner in which she let her hair down during a recent trip with her husband and his daughter Samaira to Maldives. The actor termed it as an ‘unforgettable’ experience, calling the place an ‘absolute paradise.’

READ | Soha Ali Khan exercises with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; Dia Mirza is all hearts

Dia Mirza’s getaway with husband and stepdaughter

Dia Mirza posted picturesque moments from Maldives, dressing up in a bikini, and posing of the blue waters on the beach. She also had a word for the 'incredible hospitality' and sharing that every moment was ‘pure joy.’  The actor had a gala time on a ‘secluded island in the sun’, where she posed with Samaira.   

READ | Dia Mirza shares throwback picture side-eyeing a cake, fans 'love' her expression

The credit for the photos went to Vaibhav, who did not pose in any of the pictures, though he received a ‘getting better’ praise from his wife, for the photography skills.

READ | Priyanka Chopra thanks Dia Mirza for supporting 'Unfinished'; latter says 'What a joy'

Last but not the least, or rather 'best' experience for them was spending hours watching dolphins in the Indian Ocean. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein shared how words felt 'inadequate' to witness the ‘beautiful creatures’ in the wild. She also posed with Samaira in ‘magic’ of Indian Ocean and looked super delighted. The UN Goodwill Ambassador also concluded the day by marking the Earth Hour 2021. 

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi, who is a entrepreneur, had tied the knot on February 15. Pictures of their wedding had a talking point last month. A video of the Samaira walking the couple down the aisle had gone viral at that time. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT