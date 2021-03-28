Dia Mirza Lives It Up With Husband Vaibhav And His Daughter Samaira In 'absolute Paradise'

Dia Mirza seems to be enjoying marital bliss after tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi last month. This was evident In the manner in which she let her hair down during a recent trip with her husband and his daughter Samaira to Maldives. The actor termed it as an ‘unforgettable’ experience, calling the place an ‘absolute paradise.’

Dia Mirza’s getaway with husband and stepdaughter

Dia Mirza posted picturesque moments from Maldives, dressing up in a bikini, and posing of the blue waters on the beach. She also had a word for the 'incredible hospitality' and sharing that every moment was ‘pure joy.’ The actor had a gala time on a ‘secluded island in the sun’, where she posed with Samaira.

The credit for the photos went to Vaibhav, who did not pose in any of the pictures, though he received a ‘getting better’ praise from his wife, for the photography skills.

Last but not the least, or rather 'best' experience for them was spending hours watching dolphins in the Indian Ocean. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein shared how words felt 'inadequate' to witness the ‘beautiful creatures’ in the wild. She also posed with Samaira in ‘magic’ of Indian Ocean and looked super delighted. The UN Goodwill Ambassador also concluded the day by marking the Earth Hour 2021.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi, who is a entrepreneur, had tied the knot on February 15. Pictures of their wedding had a talking point last month. A video of the Samaira walking the couple down the aisle had gone viral at that time.