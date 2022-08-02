Last Updated:

Dia Mirza Mourns Tragic Demise Of Her 25-year-old Niece; 'Gone Into The Light'

Tanya Kakde, Dia Mirza’s 25-year-old niece who is also the daughter of Congress party leader Mohammed Feroz Khan passed away in a car accident in Hyderabad.

Dia Mirza left her fans shocked with her latest social media post revealing the tragic death of her little niece. She posted a picture of her niece along with a note in which she expressed her shock and grief at losing her. 

Actor Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her late niece in which she can be seen relaxing on a couch with her phone in her hand. In the caption, Dia Mirza penned a note stating how her ‘jaan’ was gone into the light and hoped for her soul to find peace and love wherever she was. She even mentioned how her niece always brought a smile to their hearts the higher realms will be filled with more light with her dancing, smiling and singing. 

The caption read, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti (sic)"

According to Siasat Daily, Tanya Kakde, Dia Mirza’s niece who is also the daughter of the Congress party leader Mohammed Feroz Khan met with a car accident while she was returning from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international airport with four other friends. Their car reportedly overturned after crashing into the divider on the road. Her body was taken to Osmania hospital. She passed away on the way to the hospital. She was 25.

Dia Mirza on the work front

Dia Mirza is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bheed. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie is touted to be a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia Mirza is set to play a significant role in the film. 

As the movie was wrapped up a while ago, Dia Mirza headed to her Instagram account and penned down a note of gratitude to Anubhav Sinha and thanked him for 'yet another precious experience' as the duo also worked together on the sets of Thappad. She wrote, "Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!!! (sic)"

