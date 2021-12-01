Dia Mirza On Her Birthday Pledges 40 Lakhs To Kin Of Forest Warriors Who Died Of COVID

Actor and climate warrior Dia Mirza has never shied away from voicing her opinion on climate conservation and wildlife protection. The former Miss Asia Pacific International, who is set to ring in her 40th birthday on December 9, made a special appeal to the people. Instead of throwing a big party, the actor intends to help the bereaved families of the country’s forest guards who passed away due to COVID-19.

The actor will donate a lakh each day over a span of 40 days with the hope that contributors will also do their bit to make a collective difference. This year, she is dedicating her special day to the frontline forest warriors who lost their lives during the ongoing pandemic and have pledged 40 lakhs to their families.

Dia Mirza makes a special request to fans for her 40th birthday

In a deeply moving appeal, posted on fundraising platform 'Milaap' and on her social media handles, the star said, "On my birthday this year, I would like to take the opportunity to request all those who may want to send me flowers or gifts to instead make a donation to WTI to help our VanRakshaks. There could be no better birthday gift! Your gift will help support the bereaved families of India’s ‘Guardians of the Wild’ who lost their lives to Covid 19 while protecting our natural heritage." On my birthday this year don’t send me flowers or gifts 🙏🏻 Instead, help me honour guardians of #WildIndia @wti_org_india’s #CovidCasualtyFund. The proceeds are delivered to the families #ConservationHeroes along with a scroll of honour 🙏🏻 https://t.co/98LGFdLYtp pic.twitter.com/r9L2c2UeAj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 1, 2021 She added, "Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will (contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities/match or better that amount) as we seek to maximise our collective impact!" Dia further said that the wildlife officers have rendered their services to nature while protecting the wildlife and thus she feels the urge to help them in whatever way she can along with the support of her fans.

"Our guardians of the wild, our van rakshaks risk their lives in service to nature. They often fall to accidents in the toughest of terrain, inclement weather, attacks by wild animals, or poachers. When the second wave of COVID-19 tore through the country leading to nationwide lockdowns, these men and women were out patrolling our country’s forests on foot. Between March and June 2021, when most of us stayed at home, India lost more than 500 of these conservation heroes to Covid-19! Most of them were young, between 30 and 50 years of age, and had committed their life to preserve India's wildlife. The sudden demise of so many young, committed people is not only heart-wrenching, but a blow to nature conservation,” she said while concluding.

Wildlife Trust of India’s (WTI) Conservation Heroes Covid Casualty Fund provides an ex-gratia of INR 100,000/- and a scroll of honour to the next of kin of the fallen heroes. Dia at last requested her fans to step forward and help in whatever way they can to support the cause and present her this beautiful gift on her special day.

Image: Instagram/diamirzaofficial