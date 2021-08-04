Dia Mirza Opens Up About 'lack Of Safe Spaces' For Moms To Breastfeed Their Child In India

Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in May this year. The new mom recently opened up about the struggles of mothers and challenges regarding breastfeeding in public on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week. She threw light on how breastfeeding in public triggers shame and welcomes judgements in India. She also mentioned the lack of safe spaces for mothers to feed their newly borns.

Dia Mirza on World Breastfeeding Day

World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to August 7 every year to encourage and educate about breastfeeding and improve the health of babies. Dia Mirza recently appeared in a chat show with Mid-Day on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week. Dia Mirza said she has become more aware of the conditions of socially and economically marginalised mothers and the lack of safe places around them. She further highlighted that the condition of unprivileged mothers, who feed their babies in construction sites, roadsides and farms, has never been addressed earlier.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor mentioned how Belgium has a law for new mothers and their privacy. She further said India also needs a system to bring a shift in the attitudes of society. The 39-year-old threw light on the reactions that mothers receive while feeding their children in public. She then highlighted the importance of breastfeeding a baby during the first six months advised by the World Health Organisation. She further said Indians should worry about its rate of infant mortality and malnutrition as a non-breastfed child is ten times more likely to die.

Dia Mirza announced the birth of her son Avyaan in July

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son in May through an emergency C section. The couple announced the news in July via social media. Mirza shared a photo of Avyaan's hand and wrote, "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.". The actor further mentioned the reason behind an emergency operation and wrote, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.".

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.