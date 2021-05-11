Dia Mirza Opens Up On "rampant Sexism" In Bollywood, Adds 'RHTDM' Has "sexism" In It

Dia Mirza has opened up about the blatant sexism that is present in Bollywood. Dia Mirza spoke about the same in a recent interview. During this interview, Dia also pointed out how sexism was also present in her hit film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film also starred R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Find out what Dia Mirza had to say about sexism in Bollywood below.

Dia Mirza opens up about sexism in Bollywood

Several Bollywood actors in the past have spoken up against sexism in Bollywood. These actors have also gone on record and shared their personal experiences and the situations they have been through in the industry. The latest actor to join this conversation is Dia Mirza. Dia Mirza spoke about sexism in Bollywood in an interview with Brut India.

In the interview, Dia spoke about how we all live in a patriarchal society and hence sexism is quite rampant in the film industry. She also added how the industry is largely led by men she herself admitted having worked with people who were part of the sexist trope. Dia Mirza said that her experience in the industry consisted of “writing, thinking and making sexist cinema”.

During the interview, Dia admitted that she herself was part of such stories and mentioned Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has “sexism” in it. She added that she was acting and working with these people and found the whole experience “crazy”. She further elaborated on the sexism in the industry with a few examples.

Dia Mirza revealed that a makeup artist could only be a man, whereas the job for a hairdresser was meant for women. She added that when she started working in the industry there were just 4-5 women as part of the crew in a unit of 120-150 people.

Talking about the sexism present in the industry, Dia said that this rampant sexism present in the industry is not even “conscious sexism”. She believes this subconscious sexism happens because of the number of men that work in the industry. She continued and said that there are men who work as writers, directors, and actors and eventually are the ones who end up making films. Hence they themselves are not aware of their sexist thinking.

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM

