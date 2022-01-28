Dia Mirza Opens Up On Struggles Of Having Premature Delivery; Says 'it Wasn't Easy'

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their baby boy last year in the month of May. The actor often shares glimpses of her baby boy Avyaan Azaad with her Instagram family. However, the actor recently opened up about her premature delivery and mentioned it was not easy. She also penned that becoming a mother is the best gift that she has received from nature.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bollywood diva Dia Mirza recently went down her memory lane and shared happy pictures from the time when she was pregnant. The photos saw Dia Mirza wearing a sleeveless blue coloured printed dress as she enjoyed the setting sun and taking a stroll in a garden with her cute baby bump. Sharing the photos, Dia Mirza mentioned how she is delighted to become a mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me. Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time i first discovered i was pregnant, to every single moment since… natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways."

Dia Mirza on her pre-mature delivery

She further opened up on the pre-delivery of her baby boy. Sharing her experience, the actor mentioned it was not easy to go through the trauma. She wrote, "And no, it wasn’t easy going through the trauma of a extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications. But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges." She further thanked her baby boy for choosing her as his mother and penned, "Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love." FlashbackFriday to a time when i was 4 months pregnant," the actor concluded her post.

Dia Mirza tied the knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. The couple had an eco-friendly wedding and inspired many. They welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad on May 14, 2021, through an emergency C-section.

On the work front, Dia Mirza will be next seen in the upcoming social drama Bheed. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, who is also jointly bankrolling it with Bhushan Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial