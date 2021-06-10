Dia Mirza Pays Tribute To Seher Latif, Says, 'thank You For Being A True Friend'

Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif passed on Monday, June 7, due to a cardiac arrest. The casting director for Lunchbox was in her early 40s. Seher Latif was reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai eight days ago due to kidney failure, according to her associates. Many celebrities expressed their condolences on social media after hearing the news. Among the many, Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to express her grief.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza shares some happy pictures of Seher and penned a heartfelt note that is truly unmissable. The photo consists of an obituary and in the picture, Seher can be seen sitting on a couch as she rests her head on her hand. She is all smiles for the camera. The picture also read as ‘Seher Aly Latif’ and ’26.10.1981 – 07.06.2021’. In the second picture, Seher can be seen all dolled up and is all smiles for the camera.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt message for her dear friend that is too cute to miss. She wrote, “Seher Meri Jaan, You will always light up our hearts and lives. And shine through all that is good in this world”. She added, “You will spread love and joy wherever you go just as you always have. I will wait to meet you on the other side. Thank you for filling my life with strength and joy - quietly, gently and unassumingly, as only you could”. Dia concluded by saying, “And thank you for being a true friend 🙏🏻😇 💛 @smwhtlatelatif @mutant_india @thesaranfiles @zishaanalatif”. Take a look.

As soon as Dia shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all positive notes. Some of the users were all shocked by the news, while some penned heartfelt notes. One of the users wrote, “Just gutted. Can’t believe it”. Another user wrote, “this breaks my heart”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Seher Latif was a highly sought-after casting director in Bollywood. She also cast a number of international projects set in India, including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Million Dollar Arm. Aside from many Bollywood projects, Latif's credits for casting in India include Zero Dark Thirty, Eat Pray Love, Sense8, and Furious 7. She is also known for producing Netflix’s much-acclaimed film Maska, Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and also co-producing the film Gold.

Image: Seher Latif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.