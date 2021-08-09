Dia Mirza Pens A Note For Craftsmen On National Handloom Day, Shares Pic From Her Wedding

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, actor Dia Mirza who is currently embracing parenthood took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture from the wedding. Looking resplendent in a red saree, the actor who earlier this year tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi, spoke about celebrating the textiles of India and appreciating those behind the looms that have crafted such intricate masterpieces.

Dia Mirza dedicates a note to craftsmen on National Handloom Day

In the picture, Dia can be seen walking onto a staircase while flaunting her elusive bridal wear. In the lengthy post, she spoke about celebrating the spirit of the craftsmen who work tirelessly to ‘weave the finest of the fabrics.’ “There is so much to love, respect, and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!! Have you ever witnessed our master craftsmen/women at work? It is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which those hands and feet move so perfectly synchronised with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion…These craft forms are ours to celebrate every day,” she wrote.

She concluded her post with, “On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics.” The post was flooded with love from her Bollywood friends. Lara Dutta commented, “My beauty!” Neha Dhupia wrote, “So Sundar!” Tahira Kashyap commented with a heart.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star and Vaibhav’s intimate wedding in February were attended by close friends and family. Her wedding was conducted by Sheela Atta, a priestess. Last week, Dia Mirza shared a poignant post on breastfeeding. She wrote on Instagram, “We should not need a special occasion to acknowledge how important it is to disseminate awareness and correct information about breastfeeding. As a new mom, breastfeeding and related issues have become even more meaningful to me than ever before.”

“I have become even more acutely aware of the lack of safe spaces for new mothers especially if they happen to be socially and economically marginalised. Why is it that we have never mainstreamed the conversation about how hard it is for underserved mothers to feed their babies on construction sites, farms, and roadside stalls without any privacy?” she added.

IMAGE: DIAMIRZA/Instagram

