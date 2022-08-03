Dia Mirza Pens Emotional Note Post Her Niece Tanya's Demise; 'I'm Going To Miss Being...'

Dia Mirza recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde to a road accident on August 1, 2022. The actor mourned her niece's death along with a social media note in which she expressed her grief and shock. The actor recently remembered Tanya and revealed how she used to shower love on her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza recently shared a picture of her with her late niece Tanya. In the picture, the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein star could be seen clicking a selfie with her niece against the backdrop of the Taj Hotel. In the caption, Dia Mirza remembered her beloved niece and penned how she will miss her.

Sharing the photo, Dia Mirza mentioned her late niece Tanya used to call her "Dia Maashi" and wrote, "I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit…" She further penned, "She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her."

She further revealed how Tanya was in many ways a "firstborn" child to her. Dia Mirza mentioned how her niece let her guide, spoil and even scold her and wrote, "Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful…" She also added how life can be both rewarding and cruel as the tragedy that left her family grieving will never make sense to her. Dia Mirza also mentioned everything beautiful she will see will remind her of Tanya. Talking about Tanya's qualities, the Dhak Dhak star revealed her niece had special gifts as she could sing, write and even paint. She also added how Tanya had a beautiful heart and would always want to bring the best in people.

"She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives," Dia Mirza added.

More about Dia Mirza's niece Tanya

As per a report by Siasat Daily, Dia Mirza's niece Tanya Kakde was the daughter of the Congress party leader Mohammed Feroz Khan. Kakde met with a car accident on her way back from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi international airport with four other friends. Her body was taken to Osmania hospital but she passed away on the way to the hospital. She was 25.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial