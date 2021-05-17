Dia Mirza Pens Important Message For Expecting And Lactating Mothers Regarding Vaccination

Dia Mirza is among the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who is known to be quite vocal about various social issues. The actor had recently announced the news of her pregnancy and has been quite upfront about her journey towards motherhood. She has recently posted a tweet in the interest of other expecting mothers like her in the context of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. Dia has revealed that her own doctor has asked her not to take the vaccine jabs which are being provided at the moment.

Dia Mirza's note for expecting mother’s regarding COVID-19 vaccination

The government had made all individuals above 18 years of age eligible to receive vaccines from the start of May. However, Dia has sent out a tweet that shares information about the vaccination for expecting mothers, stating that her doctor has advised her against it. The actor has added that none of the vaccines that are currently under use in the country have been tested on pregnant or lactating mothers. She concluded by saying that they cannot take the vaccines until they have gone through clinical trials on pregnant women.

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

Dia Mirza is currently expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav, whom she got hitched to a month back. She had first announced the news in her Instagram post, which shows her flaunting her baby bump for the camera. She also penned a heartfelt message in the caption of the post which reads, “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Dia Mirza has appeared in quite a few hit films during the course of her acting career. Some of her most popular films include Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and many others. She was last seen in the Hindi film Thappad which released last year, and she also recently made a cameo in Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni.

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM

