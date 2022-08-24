Dia Mirza Recalls Complications In Her Pregnancy; 'It Was Life-threatening For Both Of Us'

Actor Dia Mirza who welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May 2021, had the toughest time as a mother in the months prior to and following her pregnancy. The actor who delivered a pre-mature child narrated the 'life-threatening' complications that she faced during her pregnancy which had put both lives in danger.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spilled beans about the appendix surgery that she had to undergo during the fifth month of her pregnancy and it was probably that surgery that led to some “bacterial infection” in her body, resulting in pregnancy complications.

Dia Mirza recalls complications in her pregnancy

The actor during the tête-à-tête revealed how her placenta was hemorrhaging and her baby had to be pulled out otherwise the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star would have gone into 'sepsis.' Recalling the gut-wrenching incident, the actor said,

"My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery."

Since the little one was born during the COVID-19 times and prematurely, he was under the extreme care of the nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. The timely care and intervention by the actor's doctor ensured the safe birth of their baby via an emergency C-section.

Further, the Thappad star added that Avyaan had to get another surgery shortly after that, and all through this, she couldn’t be with him physically because of her own health issues. “And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” she said.

Towards the end, the actor revealed that all through the time, she was confident about her child's true fighting spirit and knew that he would emerge a winner in this battle. "He was so tiny and so fragile and it was Covid times so there were all kinds of other conditions and regulations I had to follow. I was allowed to see my baby only twice a week. So it was very hard but through it all, I always believed that he would not leave me and he would fight and survive," the actor added.

IMAGE: Instagram/DiaMirzaofficial