Dia Mirza Recalls Vivid Childhood Memories Of Dancing To Sridevi Song

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a new photo for the cover of Aza Fashions. She also revealed a song she used to dance to as a child. The actor talked about the vivid memories of childhood that she had of dancing to Mere Hathon Mein Nau Nau Churiya Hai song at a wedding.

Also Read | Dia Mirza On How Few Celebs In B'town Talked About Environment & Wildlife Until Recently

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot In Manali, Says 'Night Camera Action'

Dia Mirza reveals she used to dance to a Sridevi song as a child

Also Read | Who Is The Girl In Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' Song? Is It Splitsvilla 11's Shruti?

Dia Mirza, in the caption of the post, mentioned that she had spent hours rehearsing that song for her wedding. The actor married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, which was attended by close family members and relatives. Fans are showering their love on her post. The post garnered more than 17000 likes within a few minutes. Many fans are loving her look while several others are praising her simple outfit. Check out some of the reactions below:

Dia Mirza on social media

Dia Mirza is highly active on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Mirza recently took to Instagram to share some photos from her wedding. In one of her posts, she talked about her wedding ceremony and how special it was. Dia Mirza's wedding was solemnized by a female priest, which broke the stereotypical norms surrounding marriage.

In the Instagram post, she thanked the priest saying, "The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way!". She further said that she has made a choice of breaking stereotypical norms of 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidai'. Take a look at the wedding ceremony pictures below.

Image Credits: @diamirza Instagram

Also Read | Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Sunkissed Photos From Her Wedding, Take A Look

Also Read | Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.