Dia Mirza Says Activism Has Turned Her Into 'part-time Actor': Don’t Know If Industry...

Dia Mirza was recently seen in a brief but impactful role in the second season of Made In Heaven. A quick scroll through the actress' social media handles will reveal her many efforts in nudging her audiences to work towards a cleaner and greener planet. Amid this, however, Mirza feels relegated to the position of a "part-time actor", in her own words.

3 things you need to know

Dia Mirza essayed the role of Shehnaz in season 2 of Made In Heaven who is deeply affected by her husband's decision to embrace polygamy.

Dia Mirza is the UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.

Mirza will next be seen in Dunki.

Dia Mirza says she has unintentionally become a part-time actor

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Dia Mirza reflected on how her commitment to activism has naturally made her a "part-time actor". She went on to articulate that her ultimate goal is to always be part of storytelling that can contribute to change, something that both her passions allow.

Thus, despite the limited number of projects Mirza is a part of, she still expressed gratitude for all the opportunities coming her way. She went on to assert that despite her persona as an activist, she is still immensely invested in her career as an actor.

(Dia Mirza as Shehnaz in Made in Heaven season 2 | Image: diamirzaofficial/Instagram)



She said, "When you are a full-time activist, then you end up being a part-time actor. But having said that, the truth is that nothing gives me more joy than being a part of storytelling that can affect change. And I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been coming along...I don’t know if the industry really recognises the fact that I care deeply about being an artiste."

Dia Mirza on how her two passions are interdependent

Articulating how her two passions are actually interlinked, the actress shared how her persona as an actor and her experience as an activist enable each other for maximum impact. Dia Mirza shared how when she grew as an actor, it helped her reach a larger audience with her activism. Similarly, her life experiences as an activist helped her bring something unique to the characters she plays onscreen.