Dia Mirza Says Sitting Under A Tree Felt Like A Balm; Shares Happiest Moment From 'Bheed'

Dia Mirza recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is now reliving the entire experience and is sharing her happy moments via Instagram. Dia, who is a nature lover, recently shared sitting under trees were her happiest moments from the shoot. She also revealed her experience of shooting in the outdoors was healing and strengthening.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza recently shared a monochrome picture of her sitting under a Neem tree. She wore a Salwar Suit and draped a shawl over it. The actor looked surreal as she smiled at the camera. Sharing the happy picture, the actor mentioned some of her happiest moments from the film's shoot were sitting under trees. She wrote, "Some of my happiest moments are these. Sitting under a tree. This one was a neem tree not far from where we were filming. I got to experience the outdoors in nature to the fullest while filming Bheed. It felt like a balm. Healing and strengthening." The actor received a lot of love from her fans on the post. While a fan wrote, "This click is a real healing one for us too," another one penned, "This photograph looks like a scene out of Ray’s film."

Dia Mirza pens a heartfelt note for Bheed's director Anubhav Sinha

A day ago, Dia Mirza penned a heartwarming note for director Anubhav Sinha and thanked him for a precious experience. The actor shared another monochrome picture with Anubhav Sinha and asked him to keep telling stories. She wrote, "Iss Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!!!" Anubhav Sinha reacted to the post with a series of red heart emojis.

Details about Bheed

The upcoming movie Bheed is touted to be a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The duo will also star in their forthcoming movie Badhai Do. Dia Mirza is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed. Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is also bankrolling the movie.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial